VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $707.00

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VNX Exchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00817804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.