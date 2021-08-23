VouchForMe (IPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $870.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. VouchForMe has a market cap of $306,089.69 and $870.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.60 or 0.00830160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103387 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

