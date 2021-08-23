Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

