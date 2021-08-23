WABnetwork (WAB) Market Cap Hits $168,744.24

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $168,744.24 and $154.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00051304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00829276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

