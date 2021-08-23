Waifu Token (WAIF) Hits Market Cap of $4.55 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $27,656.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00159807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.95 or 0.99705583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.74 or 0.01006968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.36 or 0.06794239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,635,309 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Waifu Token Coin Trading

