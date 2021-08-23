Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $75.82 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Waltonchain has a market cap of $75.82 million and approximately $18.52 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.45 or 0.06731638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00137280 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,334,523 coins and its circulating supply is 77,613,491 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

