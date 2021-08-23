Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $179.39 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $179.39 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00093622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00302700 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.82 or 0.02651797 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,564,160 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

