Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Stock Price Down 1%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 12,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 40,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the second quarter valued at $3,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

