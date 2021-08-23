Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €60.96 ($71.72) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.52. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.