Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $21.28 million and $599,816.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00130571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00159162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,527.46 or 1.00089900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00990736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.45 or 0.06502217 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

