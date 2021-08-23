WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $769.12 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 144.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. WAX has a total market cap of $769.12 million and $3.04 billion worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 139.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001176 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,774,660,469 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,067,531 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.