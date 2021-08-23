Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Wayfair worth $70,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $290.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.80.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

