WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,750 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 36.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,296,000 after purchasing an additional 520,313 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.73. 105,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

