WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,075 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 141,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.