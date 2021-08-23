WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 9,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.07. 315,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,413,465. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

