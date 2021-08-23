WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 4.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.12. 32,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $418.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

