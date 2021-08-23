WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,091,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,294,000 after buying an additional 186,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.