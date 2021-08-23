WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 23,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,450,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,089,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.33. 59,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

