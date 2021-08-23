WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,198 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.13. 73,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,264. The company has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

