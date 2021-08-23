WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,425 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $139,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.93. 27,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.