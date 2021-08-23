WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 3.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.16. 47,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

