WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 3.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $222,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $168.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,616. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $168.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

