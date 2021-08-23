Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $14.53

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $15.39. Weatherford International shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 238 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,076,000. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,441,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

