WebDollar One Day Trading Volume Tops $166,412.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $166,412.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00158676 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,483,932,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,535,983,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io

WebDollar Coin Trading

