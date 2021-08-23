Wedbush Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $13.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.80.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

NYSE:WSM opened at $163.52 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.90.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.