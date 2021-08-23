Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Grocery Outlet (GO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO):

8/12/2021 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Grocery Outlet have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure on account of soft second-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line declining year on year. The company’s performance in the second quarter was adversely impacted by decline in comparable store sales (comps) stemming from dismal traffic and ticket trends. Comps were down 10% in the reported quarter. Management expects such trends to persist throughout the third quarter and thereby anticipates comps to be in the negative mid-single digits. Apart from these, adverse impacts from inflation have continued to act as a drag on margins. Inflationary headwinds in commodity and freight costs are likely to persist in the third quarter as well. Higher store occupancy and maintenance expenses have also been a downside.”

8/11/2021 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $43.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Grocery Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Grocery Outlet have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure on account of the company’s soft first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line declined year over year and the former also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Decline in the comparable store sales mainly hurt the company’s top line. Margins were dismal during the reported quarter. Also, the company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Management informed that in the second-quarter-to-date (till May 11), comparable store sales were in the negative low-double digits. Nevertheless, the company's flexible supply chain business model coupled with strength in product offerings and store-growth endeavors appear encouraging. It also strives to accomplish its long-term targets.”

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

