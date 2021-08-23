Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE: MSGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

MSGE traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,905. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

