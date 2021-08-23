Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Camping World (CWH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Camping World (NYSE: CWH):

8/18/2021 – Camping World was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

8/17/2021 – Camping World was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

8/11/2021 – Camping World was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

8/9/2021 – Camping World was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

8/4/2021 – Camping World had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Camping World was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Camping World was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

7/1/2021 – Camping World is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $36.60 on Monday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 3.34.

Get Camping World Holdings Inc alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camping World by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.