Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS: ESVIF) recently:

8/10/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.65. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.30 to C$2.10. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.30. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services stock remained flat at $$1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.