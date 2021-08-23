Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: BSRTF):

8/18/2021 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2021 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $15.24 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.