Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Immatics (IMTX)

8/13/2021 – Immatics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

8/11/2021 – Immatics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

8/5/2021 – Immatics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

8/3/2021 – Immatics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

7/28/2021 – Immatics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

7/27/2021 – Immatics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

7/21/2021 – Immatics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

7/15/2021 – Immatics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Immatics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

IMTX stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.03. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

