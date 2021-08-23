Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sight Sciences (SGHT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ: SGHT):

8/9/2021 – Sight Sciences is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Sight Sciences is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Sight Sciences is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Sight Sciences is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SGHT stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,208. Sight Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.