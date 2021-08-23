WELL (WELL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.25 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular exchanges. WELL has a market cap of $74.49 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WELL has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.60 or 0.00830160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103387 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

