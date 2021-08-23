Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 3.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $47.61. 15,535,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,616,109. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

