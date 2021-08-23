Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 52,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Western Digital worth $70,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Western Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $60.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

