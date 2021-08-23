William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 723,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.