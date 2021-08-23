William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for QIWI in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for QIWI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. QIWI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

QIWI stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. QIWI has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $565.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. QIWI’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in QIWI by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 289,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QIWI in the first quarter valued at about $8,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth about $3,869,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in QIWI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

