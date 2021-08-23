William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 1,599 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCOR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 596,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,106,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

