William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.00. 8,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00.

William Hill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

