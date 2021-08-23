Wings Hits Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Wings has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $108,313.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00102657 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

