WINk (WIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00244513 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.