Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.23% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.49. 2,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,057. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

