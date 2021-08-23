WOO Network (WOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $332.39 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $332.39 million and approximately $45.23 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00015609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.51 or 0.00824745 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,464,027 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

