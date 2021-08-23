Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.62. 1,645,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,047. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $189.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 8.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 108.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Workday by 110.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

