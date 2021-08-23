Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WKPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon cut Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $11.73 on Monday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

