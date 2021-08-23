WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

WPTIF opened at $21.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

