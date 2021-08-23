Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $120.91 million and $20.64 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $72.10 or 0.00143804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00057587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00812989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00102738 BTC.

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

