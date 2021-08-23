Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 1,376 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $84.23. 377,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,030,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

