Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 1,778 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

