Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.83. 528,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,324,056. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

